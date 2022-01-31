Greetings from KALB’s General Manager

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The following is an open letter from KALB’s General Manager Herbert Bruce to you, the viewers.

Hello to all of our KALB viewers.

Beginning today, I am going to have a monthly article, from me to you, to address our ever-changing environment at the station and in the market. I want this to be an open discussion, as we rebuild our winning team and do our absolute best to serve the community of Central Louisiana. I want you to feel free to respectfully comment, and I will do my best to address any questions and concerns you have, by responding in the comments. In today’s polarizing landscape, it can be tough to be looked at as a non-biased entity when reporting the news. However, I can guarantee you that we as a station, pride ourselves on bringing you the most up to date news and information in a non-biased forum.

I am extremely honored and privileged to be named the General Manager of KALB, and I do not take the responsibility lightly. It is my goal to build a team you can be proud to turn to for your local news needs. I am extremely proud of the team we are building over the last several months. Yes, 2021 was a challenging year for our station, with a large turnover for several different reasons. We had employees leave due to our company COVID-19 policies and had employees leave for better opportunities with our Gray Television family. Regardless of the reasons, my goal is to build a winning team and continue our mission to bring local news, weather, and sports - providing the content that YOU want from Your Local Station.

I am proud to announce some great positive additions to our team, that lay a great foundation to our talent over the next few years. As my first item of business, I was able to promote Allie Purser as our News Director. Allie has a great vision and is well equipped to find and hire a talented team. Rachael Penton was named our Chief Meteorologist, and she has also implemented a formula for her team to greatly increase our abilities to keep you up to date on all weather events affecting our viewing area. Simply put - Rachael, Barrett, Tyler, and Breyanna are here to save lives!

Over the past six months, we have had many roles to fill at our news station, but we are extremely proud of how our staff has risen to the occasion, and never missed a beat in all of our newscasts. If you haven’t seen Jambalaya recently, the new team of Charisma Thrash, Jojuana Phillips, and Tyler Hall is simply doing an amazing job. Wake up and enjoy your morning coffee with our new enthusiastic Jambalaya crew. We have a new surprise host coming soon for Good Day Cenla - more on that to come. On the desk at 4, 5, and 6 is award-winning anchor Brooke Buford. We are also happy to announce that Dylan Domangue has been promoted to anchor our newscasts at 6 and 10. Finally, our terrific reporter Alex Orenczuk will also be on the desk for your weekend newscasts.

In closing my first newsletter of the year, please know that we aren’t perfect. However, I know for a fact that every single employee here at KALB strives for excellence and comes to work every single day to live up to the standard of “Your Local Station.” My commitment to you is that over the coming days, weeks, months, and years, we will re-establish that brand for all our viewers in Central Louisiana. First and foremost, we are here to serve you the viewer.

Sincerely,

Herbert Bruce – VP and General Manager

