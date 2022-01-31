‘He’s been doing this’: Ja’Marr Chase’s father says his son’s success is nothing new

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jimmy Chase, after living through a whirlwind 24 hours, said he’s proud of what his son has done in only one year in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is one of four former LSU players on the team’s roster.

The Bengals won the AFC championship, and now have their sights set on the Super Bowl as they take on the Los Angeles Rams on February 13.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates with teammates Eli Apple (20) and Tee Higgins (85) after catching a 2-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya | AP)

“This is what he’s worked at doing. This is what he put all his energy into doing,” said Jimmy Chase when asked about his son’s success. “This is why I did so much with him, and it all came together.”

Ja’Marr Chase is a West Bank native who attended high school at Archbishop Rummel High School.

A Rookie of the Year candidate, Chase is setting Bengals franchise and league records.

Jimmy Chase said it’s not unexpected.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton, center left, during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay | AP)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel | AP)

“This is nothing new. We’ve been seeing this with Ja’Marr. He did it in high school, he did in college. He’s just doing it on an NFL level, which is great, but he’s been doing this,” he said. “Now it’s just more people getting the chance to see him.”

Chase will be playing in the Super Bowl alongside quarterback Joe Burrow, another former LSU star.

Chase, Burrow, and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin were part of LSU’s 2019 National Championship team, and they plan to add the Lombardi Trophy to their collection.

“He’s really changing into somebody else. Because like I’m not recognizing him when I see him on the field now,” said Jimmy Chase. “I don’t know who that is, I mean I know I’m related to him, but he’s an animal when he gets on the field.”

And his son’s synergy with quarterback Joe Burrow is being noticed. Jimmy Chase said Ja’Marr knew he and Joe would accomplish a lot.

“I mean it’s like he told me before, ‘Dad, if I get with Burrow we gonna kill.’ Like he already knew, if he ever got back with Joe, they would do,” said Jimmy Chase. “I didn’t really know it would be like this, but he had it in his mind that if he got with Joe, they would do some things.”

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walk on the field during the second quarter of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen) (Brett Carlsen | AP)

With four Tigers and three former Saints players on the roster, Louisiana has officially adopted the Bengals, and unofficially renamed them to the Bayou Bengals.

LSU “super-fan” Mike Serio, with nearly 500 games under his belt, said the representation Louisiana has in this year’s Super Bowl is indicative of the kind of football culture that breeds incredible players for a state this size.

“There’s more people that live in Houston than live in the whole state of Louisiana. But we put out some players,” Serio said. “We got some great high school coaching, great talent in this state. We may not have the numbers, but we got damn good talent.”

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, left, quarterback Joe Burrow, center, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann) (Reed Hoffmann | AP)

