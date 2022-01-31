Many’s OL Jakorey Jones commits to McNeese St
MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers have another player headed to play ball at the next level as senior offensive lineman Jakorey Jones has committed to McNeese State.
Jones made that announcement official on his Twitter.
Jones took an official visit down to Lake Charles over the weekend before he committed.
He was a staple on the Tigers’ offensive line that has made it to the Class 2A state championship over the last three seasons.
Jones was recently named to the 2021 LSWA All-State team.
