Many’s OL Jakorey Jones commits to McNeese St

MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers have another player headed to play ball at the next level as senior offensive lineman Jakorey Jones has committed to McNeese State.

Jones made that announcement official on his Twitter.

After talks with family and coaches I wil be furthering my athletic and academics career at McNeese State University #GeauxPokes @CoachAllgood @CoachGGoff @coach_jcurtis #commited pic.twitter.com/G3HhBQZaAQ — Jakorey Jones (@dareal_korey) January 31, 2022

Jones took an official visit down to Lake Charles over the weekend before he committed.

Had a great official visit at McNesse this weekend thanks to the coaches for the great hospitality #GeauxPokes @CoachGGoff @CoachAllgood @CoachSFogarty pic.twitter.com/XipLtCpfkO — Jakorey Jones (@dareal_korey) January 28, 2022

He was a staple on the Tigers’ offensive line that has made it to the Class 2A state championship over the last three seasons.

Jones was recently named to the 2021 LSWA All-State team.

