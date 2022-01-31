Natchitoches Police investigating homicide on Highland Park Drive

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place late Sunday night on Highland Park Drive.

On January 31, around 8:33 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to the park on Highland Park Drive in reference to a vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers located Renrick Duke, a black male, 39 years old, of Natchitoches, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Duke was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity or an emergency please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

How to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers:

You can also report a tip anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 NPD. All rights reserved.