Natchitoches Police seeking suspect in Old Robeline Road shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Old Robeline Road on January 30, around 6:29 p.m.

According to NPD, the victim was brought to a hospital in a personal victim, then later airlifted to a Rapides Parish hospital for further treatment.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, Alex Willis, 35, of Natchitoches for attempted second degree murder.

If you have seen Willis please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. Do not engage the suspect. Willis is considered to be armed and dangerous. All information given shall remain confidential.

How to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers:

You can also report a tip anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

