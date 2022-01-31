Advertisement

On a quiet weekend in theaters, ‘Spider-Man’ is No. 1 again

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Zendaya, left, and Tom Holland in Columbia Pictures'...
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Zendaya, left, and Tom Holland in Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home."(Matt Kennedy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — On a chillingly quiet weekend at movie theaters, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” again topped the box office in its seventh week of release.

January is traditionally a slow month for moviegoing and that’s been especially true this year, in part because the omicron variant of the coronavirus prompted some postponements. But even before a blizzard forced some theaters to close in the Northeast, the weekend was set to be among the most muted of the past year.

With scant competition, Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has accounted for a huge percentage of the month’s ticket sales. Studio estimates Sunday say it grossed $11 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $735.9 million.

