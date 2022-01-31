State Fire Marshal’s Office urges vigilance after deadliest January in 5 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal reported two deaths in home fires the final weekend of January 2022, resulting in the deadliest January since 2018.

“We have said time and time again that a drop in temperatures inevitably leads to a rise in fatal home fires in Louisiana, which is why we have been beating the drum about safe home heating practices,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning. “We have got to see the public care more about their safety inside of their homes to stop this terrible trend.”

Officials said as of Monday, Jan. 31, there have been 15 deaths in fires across the state. They added 20 people died in house fires in 2018.

“Weather data for temperature averages in Louisiana for the month of January from 2017 through 2022 show 2018 and 2022 as the only years the temperature averaged lower than the normal temperatures for areas including New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport,” noted officials.

The most recent deadly fire claimed the life of a 58-year-old man in New Iberia.

