Trial date set for Aug. 8 for Boyce man charged with killing Courtney Coco

David Anthony Burns, the man accused of killing Courtney Coco back in 2004, appeared in court...
David Anthony Burns, the man accused of killing Courtney Coco back in 2004, appeared in court on Monday for several motions filed in his case.(Credit: Family of Courtney Coco and the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A trial date has been set for Aug. 8, 2022 for David Anthony Burns, 46 of Boyce, for the second-degree murder charge he faces for the 2004 death of 19-year-old Courtney Coco of Alexandria. Coco’s body was found in an abandoned building in Winnie, Texas on Oct. 4, 2004. The case remained stuck for nearly 17 years before Burns was indicted on the charge in April 2021.

On Monday morning, several motions were scheduled to be heard in the case, but most of them were continued until April 11 by 9th Judicial District Court Judge Mary Doggett.

Coco’s family, who have made every appearance in the case so far, sat in the first two rows of the courtroom. They were joined by Thomas Coutee, Sr., the father of Thomas Coutee, Jr. On Saturday, the Coutee family celebrated a guilty verdict in their son’s case when his estranged wife, Kayla Giles, was convicted of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice for his Sept. 8, 2018 death in an Alexandria Walmart parking lot during a custody exchange.

Among the motions waiting to be heard is an attempt by the defense to suppress a line-up used to identify Burns as a suspect. Police have said a witness in Texas identified Burns as the man he saw driving Coco’s car near the location her body was found.

Christopher LaCour, one of Burns’ public defenders, said on Monday that he wants to subpoena that witness to testify at the hearing on April 11.

One of the other key motions filed in the case that was continued until April 11, was a motion to quash the case based off a defense belief that it’s actually in the wrong venue. The defense believes that the only evidence that investigators have tying the case to Rapides Parish is a missing bed comforter and that her home was in disarray. That motion was filed last week and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office needed time to review it before arguing it before the court.

Burns is represented by LaCour and Chad Guillot. The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland, although Assistant District Attorney Brian Mosley filled in for him on this court date.

