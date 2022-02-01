Advertisement

Bomb threat at Xavier University shifts morning classes to remote learning

A bomb threat at Xavier University has shifted morning classes to remote learning through noon Tuesday (Feb. 1).(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Xavier University announced morning classes will shift to remote learning and urged residential students to remain in their rooms Tuesday (Feb. 1), after it became the latest historically Black college to receive a bomb threat.

The threat was announced in a tweet from the university and messages sent to students, staff and faculty at 5:32 a.m.

At least six historically Black colleges and universities across the country were targeted in a series of similar threats Monday, including the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge.

Officials reported threats Monday at Albany State University in Georgia; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University.

No explosive devices were found and the FBI and ATF were investigating the threats.

In addition to Xavier in New Orleans, Morgan State University in Baltimore and Jackson State University in Mississippi also reported bomb threats early Tuesday.

