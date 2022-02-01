Bomb threat at Xavier University shifts morning classes to remote learning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Xavier University announced morning classes will shift to remote learning and urged residential students to remain in their rooms Tuesday (Feb. 1), after it became the latest historically Black college to receive a bomb threat.

The threat was announced in a tweet from the university and messages sent to students, staff and faculty at 5:32 a.m.

ALERT! XULA has received a bomb threat & is working w/ authorities. Campus will be remote until 12 p.m. today. Residential students should stay in their rooms until further notice. Continue to monitor official university channels. https://t.co/iOXZl61rm5@XULApres @XULAStuAffairs — Xavier Univ. of LA (@XULA1925) February 1, 2022

At least six historically Black colleges and universities across the country were targeted in a series of similar threats Monday, including the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge.

Officials reported threats Monday at Albany State University in Georgia; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University.

No explosive devices were found and the FBI and ATF were investigating the threats.

In addition to Xavier in New Orleans, Morgan State University in Baltimore and Jackson State University in Mississippi also reported bomb threats early Tuesday.

CAMPUS ALERT: Due to a bomb threat, access to campus will be closed as the University works with emergency personnel to assess the situation. Everyone on campus should shelter in place until further notice. All instruction will be remote and all employees should telework. pic.twitter.com/O9SXT4tWBt — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) February 1, 2022

(1 of 3) JSU Alert: Jackson State University received a bomb threat this morning at 4:15 a.m. The Jackson Police Department and JSU Department of Public Safety have swept the campus and found the threat unsubstantiated. An all-clear has been issued. — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) February 1, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.