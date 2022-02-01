Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference days after accusatory news article

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to the media, July 21, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La....
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to the media, July 21, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana’s top GOP lawmaker weighed taking legislative action Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 against Gov. John Bel Edwards for “gross misconduct and the highest level of deceit” in his response to the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. House Speaker Rep. Clay Schexnayder’s comments followed an Associated Press report that showed the Democratic governor was informed within hours that troopers arresting Greene engaged in a “violent, lengthy struggle” yet he stayed silent for two years as state police told a much different story to the victim’s family and in official reports: that Greene died from a crash following a high-speed chase. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, file)(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The news conference comes days after a news article, published on Jan. 28 by the Associated Press, claimed the governor knew details about Ronald Greene’s 2019 death while in the custody of the Louisiana State Police two years before he spoke publicly on the matter.

RELATED: Lawmakers call for transparency around Gov. Edwards and Ronald Greene

The governor's office issued its first response on an AP article about a text sent to him just hours after Ronald Greene died in police custody in 2019.

According to the Associated Press, the FBI has questioned several people about the governor’s knowledge of the case.

Gov. Edwards’ office first responded to the article on Monday, Jan. 31 with the following statement:

The news conference will be streaming inside this story at 4:30 p.m.

REPORT: Governor kept mum amid conflicting accounts of deadly arrest. Now, Sen. Cleo Fields says he is monitoring "what else comes out" of Ronald Green case.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Giles
Jury finds Kayla Giles guilty of both second-degree murder and obstruction of justice
Herb Bruce, General Manager of KALB-TV
Greetings from KALB’s General Manager
Demetria Burns
APD MISSING PERSON: Have you seen Demetria Burns?
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Ryeleigh Broussard
APD asking for assistance in finding missing teen

Latest News

WATCH: Terrell Phillips talks about LCU's upcoming production- "Fences".
Good Day Cenla: Terrell Phillips-02/1/2022
WATCH: Dr. David Holcombe provides an update on COVID-19, variants, and vaccinations in the...
Good Day Cenla: Dr. David Holcombe-02/1/2022
WATCH: Stacy Blomquist talks about what's happening at the Kisatchie National Forest.
Good Day Cenla: Stacy Blomquist-02/1/2022
Jobe Cross
Hornbeck man arrested for threatening employees at local business