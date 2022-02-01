Advertisement

Grace Christian advances to 2nd round behind Maggie Creamer’s goal

Grace Christian hosted a soccer playoff game against Westminster Crusaders.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Grace Christian will advance to the second round of the playoffs after beating Westminster Crusaders one to nothing.

The Warriors had a few good shots in the first half, but they couldn’t capitalize on any of them.

But late in the second half, senior Maggie Creamer found the perfect shot and hit it right past the goalie and that’s how the Warriors would score the only point of the game.

Creamer didn’t believe that the ball went through the net until she saw her teammates celebrating.

“I just to kicked it as hard as I can, “said Maggie. “I didn’t even know it went in at first until everyone started screaming. I’m happy to advance to the next round and hopefully, we go to the next one after that and make it to finals this year.”

Tenth-ranked Grace Christian will head to New Orleans to play Sacred Heart in the second round.

