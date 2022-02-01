Advertisement

Hornbeck man arrested for threatening employees at local business

Jobe Cross
Jobe Cross(Leesville Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Hornbeck man has been arrested after making threats against employees at a local business.

The Leesville Police Department said that last Saturday, they responded to reports of an employee who was fired after making physical threats to other employees at a local business. The suspect was identified as Jobe Cross, 22, of Hornbeck.

During the investigation, LPD discovered that Cross had threatened several employees with bodily harm. He had even grabbed one of the employees, made threats to shoot police officers and shoot up a church. LPD was able to get Cross to turn himself in.

Cross was arrested on simple assault, simple battery and terrorizing charges. He was booked into the Vernon Parish jail.

