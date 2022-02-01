KALB newscast changes due to Winter Olympics

(KALB) - With the Winter Olympics beginning on Thursday, February 3, there will be alterations to the times our newscasts are airing as the games progress. Below is a schedule breaking down the changes:

Thursday, February 3 Nightside: Goes on at 10:30 p.m.

Friday, February 4 Early Jam will be from 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., then the second hour of Jam will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. No GDC/Noon

Saturday, February 5 Weekend Edition at Ten: Goes on at 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 6 Weekend Edition at Ten: Goes on at 10:30 p.m.

Monday, February 7 Nightside: Goes on at 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 8 No Changes

Wednesday, February 9 Nightside: Goes on at 11:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 10 No Changes

Friday, February 11 No Changes

Saturday, February 12 No Changes

Sunday, February 13 Weekend Edition at Ten: Goes on at 11 p.m.

Monday, February 14 Nightside: Goes on at 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 15 Nightside: Goes on at 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16 Nightside: Goes on at 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 17 Nightside: Goes on at 10:30 p.m.

Friday, February 18 No Changes

Saturday, February 19 No Changes

Sunday, February 20 No Changes



