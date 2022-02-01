Advertisement

KALB newscast changes due to Winter Olympics

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KALB) - With the Winter Olympics beginning on Thursday, February 3, there will be alterations to the times our newscasts are airing as the games progress. Below is a schedule breaking down the changes:

  • Thursday, February 3
    • Nightside: Goes on at 10:30 p.m.
  • Friday, February 4
    • Early Jam will be from 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., then the second hour of Jam will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
    • No GDC/Noon
  • Saturday, February 5
    • Weekend Edition at Ten: Goes on at 10:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, February 6
    • Weekend Edition at Ten: Goes on at 10:30 p.m.
  • Monday, February 7
    • Nightside: Goes on at 11:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, February 8
    • No Changes
  • Wednesday, February 9
    • Nightside: Goes on at 11:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, February 10
    • No Changes
  • Friday, February 11
    • No Changes
  • Saturday, February 12
    • No Changes
  • Sunday, February 13
    • Weekend Edition at Ten: Goes on at 11 p.m.
  • Monday, February 14
    • Nightside: Goes on at 10:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, February 15
    • Nightside: Goes on at 10:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, February 16
    • Nightside: Goes on at 9:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, February 17
    • Nightside: Goes on at 10:30 p.m.
  • Friday, February 18
    • No Changes
  • Saturday, February 19
    • No Changes
  • Sunday, February 20
    • No Changes

