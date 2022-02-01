KALB newscast changes due to Winter Olympics
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KALB) - With the Winter Olympics beginning on Thursday, February 3, there will be alterations to the times our newscasts are airing as the games progress. Below is a schedule breaking down the changes:
- Thursday, February 3
- Nightside: Goes on at 10:30 p.m.
- Friday, February 4
- Early Jam will be from 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., then the second hour of Jam will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- No GDC/Noon
- Saturday, February 5
- Weekend Edition at Ten: Goes on at 10:30 p.m.
- Sunday, February 6
- Weekend Edition at Ten: Goes on at 10:30 p.m.
- Monday, February 7
- Nightside: Goes on at 11:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, February 8
- No Changes
- Wednesday, February 9
- Nightside: Goes on at 11:30 p.m.
- Thursday, February 10
- No Changes
- Friday, February 11
- No Changes
- Saturday, February 12
- No Changes
- Sunday, February 13
- Weekend Edition at Ten: Goes on at 11 p.m.
- Monday, February 14
- Nightside: Goes on at 10:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, February 15
- Nightside: Goes on at 10:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, February 16
- Nightside: Goes on at 9:30 p.m.
- Thursday, February 17
- Nightside: Goes on at 10:30 p.m.
- Friday, February 18
- No Changes
- Saturday, February 19
- No Changes
- Sunday, February 20
- No Changes
