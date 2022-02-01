Louisiana’s redistricting session is underway

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The 2022 Special Session is officially underway in Baton Rouge as the legislature looks to redraw districts statewide.

The process includes changes to the U.S. House, State House, State Senate, Public Service Commission and BESE Board. They could also re-map Supreme Court districts, but they do not have to. This effort happens once every decade after a nationwide census is taken up.

Battle lines were being drawn between Democrats and Republicans in the Louisiana Legislature as the two sides proposed new congressional maps as a special redistricting session got underway. (Source: LSU Manship School News Service)

One particular point in this year’s session is the creation of an additional majority-minority district. The population of the state is 33% African American and more than 40% of the state population identifies as a minority.

Recently in Alabama, a panel of three federal judges ruled the state’s mapping of only one majority-minority district to be a violation of the voting rights act, barring it from going into effect. Alabama’s population is only 27% African American, so if Louisiana remains with only one majority-minority district by the end of the session, which is currently centered in New Orleans, the state could face the same backlash.

As of now, Governor John Bel Edwards has not indicated if he will veto a map without more than one.

So far, only the Senate has filed maps ahead of tonight’s session. They have filed 16 bills to be taken up.

This is a developing story, and we will have more later this evening.

