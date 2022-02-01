Advertisement

Month of the Young Child aims to promote early childhood learning

Month of the Young Child
Month of the Young Child(Cindy Cespiva)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish officials have named February 2022 as the Month of the Young Child, which is aimed to help promote high-quality early childhood education.

In Rapides Parish, there are 33 early learning centers to help prepare the parish’s youngest for success.

Cindy Rushing, the Early Childhood Director in Rapides Parish, said that research shows that most of the brain is developed by the age of four, making it that much more important to develop social and emotional skills early on.

“Early childcare benefits everyone,” Rushing said. “If you don’t have it, it impacts our workforce, it impacts children not really being prepared for the things that they need and it also impacts parents. Parents do the very best that they can and us helping them to know what their child should know is important.”

Rushing added that children that do receive a quality learning experience before the age of five are three times likely to do better in school.

The Data Kit 2020-2021 Percent of Kindergarten Students Demonstrating Readiness in Rapides Parish is marginally higher than the Louisiana average for those children that attended public Pre-K and Kindergarten.

Data has also shown that Rapides Parish is significantly higher when compared with Kindergarteners that did not attend public Pre-K with the greatest disparity in language and literacy development.

Rushing said there is a big push for kids to be able to read and for parents to read to their kids at a young age. She said the development of each child not only takes place at home, but also in the classroom.

“We all have to do our part in making sure that our children are prepared for the world that they are going to live in and grow,” Rushing said. “We need to be making sure that we are very specific and focus on those skills that children need.”

Early registration is open for the month of February for any parent wanting to enroll their child in an early childhood center. This is for all kids from when they are born to five years old.

To register, visit the Rapides Parish School Board’s website or the Rapides Early Childhood Network website.

