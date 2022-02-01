Report: Dennis Allen considered favorite to fill Saints head coach vacancy; special teams coach Rizzi to interview

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While the Saints are interviewing several candidates that are hopeful to fill the void left by head coach Sean Payton after 16 seasons, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is considered to be the favored candidate, according to sources.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Allen was the favorite in the search on Wednesday.

Dennis Allen remains the favorite to land the #Saints’ HC job, per source. Brian Flores will interview tomorrow, Aaron Glenn Wednesday -- and Allen Thursday. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 31, 2022

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network also reported that Saints’ special teams coach Darren Rizzi has thrown his hat into the ring for the head coaching job.

#Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi will interview for the team’s head coaching job later this week, sources say. Rizzi has been with New Orleans since 2019, shortly after he interviewed for the #Dolphins’ HC job. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 31, 2022

Before Allen’s interview on Thursday, Brian Flores will interview on Tuesday and Aaron Glenn will interview on Wednesday.

