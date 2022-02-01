RPSB meeting to vote on next year’s school calendar

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) — The Rapides Parish School Board is voting on next year’s school calendar tonight.

There are two options on the table. The first is the traditional calendar that’s being followed now. That’s a 171-day school year with an 11-week summer break. The second option is the September start date, which puts students heading back to school on September 6 and ending the school year on May 26. This option would extend each school day by 25 minutes. There would be no fall break, and summer break would be extended to 14 weeks.

People in Rapides Parish were able to vote on these calendar options. The traditional calendar received 54.95% of the vote, and the September start date received the 45.05%. Ultimately the decision is left up to a vote by the school board.

