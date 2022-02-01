Strong offense lifts Menard to 5-1 win over Rapides in playoffs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Menard boys’ soccer team advanced to the second round of the playoffs after defeating Rapides 5-1 at home.

The Eagles led 2-0 at the end of the first half as Ryan Hicks connected for a goal in the sixth minute. Leiden Poklemba extended the lead in the 36th minute to give the Eagles some insurance.

Menard would stay aggressive in the second half and Hicks would once again score, helping propel the Eagles to the first-round win.

“I like how we connected a lot with our strikers,” said Hicks, a captain for the Eagles. “We really just talked and communicated, and the way we shift around the field helps a lot to help me get open.”

Menard Head Coach Elias Hanna took over the coaching duties late into the season and was proud of the efforts his kids gave that gave him his first career playoff win.

“We just came out with a lot more leadership,” said Coach Hanna. ”I just told our defensive line how important leading the team and organizing everybody was and how it brings different levels to the game. I’m really happy with that performance today.”

Menard will take on the six seed in Ouachita Christian in the second round of the playoffs.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.