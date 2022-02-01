Advertisement

Woman’s remains found in plastic container in Gonzales

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hidden in the back of an abandoned truck in a quiet part of Gonzales, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies uncovered Crystal Scott’s body, stuffed in a plastic storage container.

The sheriff’s office named three persons of interest: Sedrick Credit, Ladarrius Alverez, and Ashley Nicole Simoneaux.

Sedrick Credit, Ladarrius Alverez, and Ashley Nicole Simoneaux
Sedrick Credit, Ladarrius Alverez, and Ashley Nicole Simoneaux(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

While toxicology results aren’t back yet, the sheriff thinks her death is drug-related.

“Maybe somebody gave her those drugs, and somebody moved her there. She didn’t get there on her own. And we don’t think she passed away at that residence there, she may have passed away somewhere else, and her body was moved to that truck,” Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

RELATED: Woman’s body found in plastic container in truck; investigation underway

The news of her possible drug-related death hits a nerve with Erin Stanchfield who helps women recover from addiction and get back on their feet.

“From possible overdoses or just passing away it’s very heart-wrenching, mainly because we’re here with open arms and we just want people to reach out to us,” Stanchfield said.

Over the past few years, there’s been an increase in overdoses, according to Life House University executive director Mark Stermer.

“I think we’ve seen an increase of overdoses because of the hopelessness that we see in our society, and when there is hopelessness, people tend to make bad decisions or veer towards something that’s going to numb the pain instead of something that’s going to heal the pain,” Stermer said.

You can reach out to The Life House Women at (225) 644-3762 or click here.

