APD responds to threat involving local hospitals: ‘no active shooter’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has been following reports of a possible threat made to local hospitals Wednesday morning.

APD told us that their department and other law enforcement agencies received an email from a male suspect with threats to do harm to personnel at certain Alexandria locations, including local hospitals. Security staff at each hospital were contacted and briefed on the situation.

APD, Louisiana State Police and the FBI worked together to determine the suspect is a homeless male that lives in the Baton Rouge area.

At this time, APD said there have been NO incidents at any local facilities in relation to this threat. There have been false reports on social media of an “active shooter” at a local hospital. Again, these reports were unfounded rumors.

“We are asking everyone on social media not to sensationalize, share, or spread rumors about incidents without knowing the true facts about what is happening,” said Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard. “Spreading unsubstantiated reports causes undue panic in the community and causes problems for law enforcement in conducting the investigation.”

RELATED LINK: CHRISTUS Cabrini Hospital shared THIS STATEMENT on Wednesday morning in relation to the threat.

This remains an active investigation. If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact APD at (318) 449-5099.

