Avoyelles Parish inmate on the run in Harris County, Texas

An inmate from Avoyelles Parish is on the run in Harris County, Texas.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Tx. (KALB) - According to a report from KTRK, an inmate from Avoyelles Parish escaped from jail and is on the run in Harris County, Texas.

This inmate is one of five that escaped during a jailbreak in Avoyelles Parish back in September 2021. The other four inmates have since been captured.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that two suspects were allegedly in the Harris County area, wanted for aggravated robberies and aggravated kidnappings between Nov. and Dec. 2021. One suspect was captured Tuesday and the other is still on the run.

The other three inmates were captured outside of Harris County.

The sheriff’s department plans to release more information on the wanted suspect on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

