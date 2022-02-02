Advertisement

Cabrini shares statement after threat directed at local hospitals

.
.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB is following reports of a threat directed at Central Louisiana hospitals.

Here is the statement from Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital:

“We’d like to make you aware of a reported threat to our campus and what we’re doing to make sure everyone continues to stay safe. Out of an abundance of caution, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital is taking necessary steps to proactively keep the hospital secure in response to a credible threat received by the Alexandria Police Department. We are working closely with the Alexandria Police Department and relying on the expertise of our security team. Because of their quick response, our Associates, patients and their families are not in immediate danger. The safety of our associates, patients, and their families is our highest priority and these teams will continue to work to ensure it is maintained. Safety protocols have been enacted and we are working closely with local law enforcement to keep our campus secure. We want to be sure our community does not go without the care it needs, though, and so we are still treating patients and allowing visitors in and out of the hospital, but only after being screened by individuals from the Alexandria Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and CHRISTUS Security.”

This was perceived as a possible active shooter situation, but according to the Alexandria Police Department, there is no threat of an active shooter at this time.

Law enforcement is investigating who made the threat, we will be following this situation and bring you the latest.

