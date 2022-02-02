Advertisement

Deville man accused of criminal sexual conduct with juvenile

Nicholas Trevor Ford
Nicholas Trevor Ford(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been accused of possibly engaging in criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Nicholas Trevor Ford, 24, was arrested on January 28, 2022, for several criminal sexual conduct-related offenses after an investigation conducted with the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Ford was booked into the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on an $875,500 bond.

If anyone has information related to this arrest or any other sexual-related offense, they are asked to contact the RPSO Special Victims Unit at (318) 473-6727.

