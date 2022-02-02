Leesville Girls’ Soccer drops heartbreaker to rival DeRidder in playoffs

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - The Leesville girls’ soccer team’s season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs, falling to DeRidder 1-0.

The lone score of the game came when Leesville’s goalie was unable to secure a save and the ball rolled into the back of the net.

After the defensive battle, DeRidder will now move on to the second round to face Archbishop Hannan.

