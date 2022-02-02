Advertisement

Leesville Girls’ Soccer drops heartbreaker to rival DeRidder in playoffs

High School Soccer
Dylan Domangue has the soccer highlights from the matchup between Leesville and DeRidder.
By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - The Leesville girls’ soccer team’s season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs, falling to DeRidder 1-0.

The lone score of the game came when Leesville’s goalie was unable to secure a save and the ball rolled into the back of the net.

After the defensive battle, DeRidder will now move on to the second round to face Archbishop Hannan.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Giles
Jury finds Kayla Giles guilty of both second-degree murder and obstruction of justice
Herb Bruce, General Manager of KALB-TV
Greetings from KALB’s General Manager
Demetria Burns
APD MISSING PERSON: Have you seen Demetria Burns?
Jobe Cross
Hornbeck man arrested for threatening employees at local business
Ryeleigh Broussard
APD asking for assistance in finding missing teen

Latest News

High School Soccer: Leesville vs DeRidder
Taj Jackson (20) celebrating a goal in the playoffs against Lutcher.
Leesville shuts out Lutcher to advance to second round
High School Soccer: Leesville vs Lutcher
Hannah Rice (10) scoring one of her six goals in the first round of the playoffs.
Rice’s six-goal performance sends Tioga to the second round of the playoffs