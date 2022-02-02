Advertisement

Leesville shuts out Lutcher to advance to second round

High School Soccer
Dylan Domangue has the soccer highlights from the matchup between Leesville and Lutcher.
By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Wampus Cats are moving on thanks to a strong defensive performance shutting out Lutcher 2-0 in the first round of the playoffs.

After Lutcher’s goalie made a diving save in the second half, Leesville’s Taj Jackson came in and cleared the ball past the goalie and into the back of the net on the second try.

The nine seeded Wampus Cats are set to take on the eighth seed in St. Michael the Archangel in the second round.

