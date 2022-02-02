Leesville shuts out Lutcher to advance to second round

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Wampus Cats are moving on thanks to a strong defensive performance shutting out Lutcher 2-0 in the first round of the playoffs.

After Lutcher’s goalie made a diving save in the second half, Leesville’s Taj Jackson came in and cleared the ball past the goalie and into the back of the net on the second try.

The nine seeded Wampus Cats are set to take on the eighth seed in St. Michael the Archangel in the second round.

