Advertisement

Lower Anacoco Lake gate repairs needed to end drawdown

FILE - Anacoco Lake.
FILE - Anacoco Lake.(KALB)
By Jonathan Lachney
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to KALB by LDWF:

VERNON PARISH, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries requested that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development end the Anacoco Lake drawdown on January 15, 2022, by closing the drawdown gate.

During the closure, the gate malfunctioned and would not completely close. DOTD is working as quickly as possible to install a temporary fix that will allow the lake to refill while simultaneously allowing repair work on the malfunctioning gate.

Residents and fishermen should exercise caution while using the lake until the temporary repair is complete, as the lake level may fluctuate during this phase. 

Additional information will be provided by DOTD when the temporary measures are in place to allow the lake to refill.

Copyright 2022 LDWF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Trevor Ford
Deville man accused of criminal sexual conduct with juvenile
Jobe Cross
Hornbeck man arrested for threatening employees at local business
.
Cabrini shares statement after threat directed at local hospitals
Mark Damian Declouet, Jr.
Alexandria nurse practitioner arrested for human trafficking, narcotics
Crystal Scott
Preliminary autopsy results on Crystal Scott show no signs of trauma, Fentanyl in her system

Latest News

DeRiddder girls' soccer celebrating after a goal against Leesville.
Leesville Girls’ Soccer drops heartbreaker to rival DeRidder in playoffs
High School Soccer: Leesville vs DeRidder
Taj Jackson (20) celebrating a goal in the playoffs against Lutcher.
Leesville shuts out Lutcher to advance to second round
High School Soccer: Leesville vs Lutcher