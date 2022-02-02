Lower Anacoco Lake gate repairs needed to end drawdown

The following was released to KALB by LDWF:

VERNON PARISH, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries requested that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development end the Anacoco Lake drawdown on January 15, 2022, by closing the drawdown gate.

During the closure, the gate malfunctioned and would not completely close. DOTD is working as quickly as possible to install a temporary fix that will allow the lake to refill while simultaneously allowing repair work on the malfunctioning gate.

Residents and fishermen should exercise caution while using the lake until the temporary repair is complete, as the lake level may fluctuate during this phase.

Additional information will be provided by DOTD when the temporary measures are in place to allow the lake to refill.

Copyright 2022 LDWF. All rights reserved.