Magnano’s penalty kick boosts Grace Christian to second round of playoffs

High School Soccer
Matthew Magnano connected on a penalty kick in the 59th minute for the lone score of the game.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Grace Christian boys’ soccer team won a playoff game for the first time in 20 years as they beat St. Frederick 1-0 to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

After a scoreless first half, Grace Christian would break the tie after Captain Matthew Magnano connected on a penalty kick in the 59th minute.

That goal turned out to be the only one of the game, but it was enough to give the Warriors the win.

“I’m glad I put power on it and it went in,” said Magnano. “It’s a big moment for our program and a big moment for these players. This game means a lot for my mom and my dad.”

Both Grace Christian teams have won in the first round as the girls’ team beat Westminister Christian 1-0.

The boys’ team will face the five seed Ascension Episcopal in the second round.

