Orgeron ‘proud’ of Burrow and Chase as they head to Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, left, quarterback Joe Burrow, center, and wide...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, left, quarterback Joe Burrow, center, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, AL. (WVUE) - In Mobile, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was beaming with pride.

Not only for his Tiger players here at the Senior Bowl, but also his Tigers Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase in the Super Bowl.

“The summer that Mickey Joseph had them catch 10,000 balls together, they got to know each other on their own, work each other feel, each other out. They got a great feel for each other. We saw this every day. Joe’s a champion. Joe’s got all the intangibles. He’s the smartest football player I’ve ever been around, and the players believe in him. Joe’s going to make a play. He’s cool as ice, he’s tough. He’s a great team player, hard worker. So is Ja’Marr. Ja’Marr is a hard worker. You can’t get Ja’Marr Chase off the field. Great guy at the line of scrimmage. Strong with his hands. I’m so proud of them,” said Ed Orgeron.

