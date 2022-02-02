Advertisement

Parkland school shooter’s penalty trial delayed again

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., following a deadly shooting at the school.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be delayed until April.

Prosecutors told the judge Wednesday that they needed more time to interview mental health experts who are expected to testify on Cruz’s behalf.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Wednesday reluctantly moved the start of jury selection from Feb. 21 until April.

That will be almost four years and two months after the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 dead.

The trial originally was expected to begin in 2020, but it has been delayed numerous times because of the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Trevor Ford
Deville man accused of criminal sexual conduct with juvenile
Jobe Cross
Hornbeck man arrested for threatening employees at local business
Herb Bruce, General Manager of KALB-TV
Greetings from KALB’s General Manager
The RPSB shortly after unanimously voting to use the traditional calendar for the 2022-2023...
RPSB unanimously votes on traditional calendar for 2022-2023 school year
Crystal Scott
Woman’s remains found in plastic container in Gonzales

Latest News

Alexandria Police Department
APD responds to threat involving local hospitals: ‘no active shooter’
More than 100 million people are under winter weather alerts stretching from the Rockies to New...
Massive snow and ice storms slams the US
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a military officer at...
Trump son, allies sued by witness from 1st impeachment case
.
Cabrini shares statement after threat directed at local hospitals
FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016...
4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams