Pineville man arrested in joint child porn investigation

Joshua Daniel Vickers
Joshua Daniel Vickers(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested in connection with a multi-agency investigation into child pornography.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Daniel Vickers, 31, has been charged with four counts of pornography involving juveniles.

RPSO said on January 18, 2022, they received information from the Office of the Attorney General, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce of alleged criminal sexual conduct believed to have occurred in the Pineville area.

According to the report, a cyber tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that contained information related to the distribution of child porn via online activities.

RPSO said Vickers was eventually identified as a suspect. On February 2, 2022, Vickers’ home was searched, and he was taken into custody without incident. He was then booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. No bond has been set yet.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact RPSO at (318) 473-6727.

