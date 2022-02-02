Proposed maps introduced in Day 2 of Louisiana redistricting session

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Legislators have entered day two of the special session on redistricting. On Feb. 2, 2022, the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee took point on introducing proposed maps.

Up for public comment were the two Senate redistricting maps introduced by District 23 Senator Patrick Cortez and District 2 Senator Ed Price.

(Credit: KALB)

The ideal population of a district is 119,000 people. However, it can sometimes be hard to get that number. For instance, a more rural area would likely see a larger district in terms of space, as opposed to the New Orleans area. So, based on the results of the 2020 census data, the maps are bound to change.

Over the last ten years, northern and central Louisiana parishes have seen population decreases, while many migrated to southern parishes or out of state completely. In addition, the state saw a significant boost in minority population, which has become the central focus of the whole conversation on re-mapping. So, when Senator Cortez introduced SB1, which would maintain the number of majority-minority districts the state has now, there was some backlash.

One member of the public described the re-mapping process like putting together a jigsaw puzzle, but in this case, the senators didn’t start with the most important piece:

“Start from the beginning. Start from the most important value.” The most important puzzle piece which is providing minority-majority districts. The voting rights act says clearly that if it’s possible, it must be done. Not, would be nice. It must be done. And you’re setting yourselves and us up for a very bitter, long court fight. And I don’t want you all to be wasting your time on that to be very honest. We have much more urgent businesses to attend to.”

Price was also able to ask Cortez about his map. While Cortez says there is no way to remap for more minority-majority districts without sacrificing principle ideas to making fair districts, Price argues that there is. One point Cortez brought up in making minority-majority districts in Central and Northwest Louisiana is that more rural populations do not typically have a large voter turnout, specifically among the minority populations there. Price countered, saying that it would be up to candidates running for office in those districts to advocate for themselves, but it is ultimately about minority populations being given a fair chance at an opportunity to make that happen.

“I think under Section 2 it clearly states that we must be given an opportunity to elect a person of our choice. And by not providing that opportunity, I think it violates Section 2 of the civil rights act,” said Price.

“I think we agree 100%,” explained Cortez. :I think that the map that I’ve drawn gives that opportunity. And what that opportunity is, I think is where you and I may have that difference of opinion.”

Cortez defended his map, saying he took into account several principles, including maintaining continuity and compactness, so as to not be accused of gerrymandering districts or splitting areas of interest.

There are currently 10 minority-majority senate districts statewide. Advocates and lobbyists say there should be 13 to meet the growth in the Black population, which now makes up nearly 33% of the population.

The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee will meet to discuss maps for redrawing federal congressional districts on Feb. 3.

The House and Governmental Affairs Committee holds its first review of map proposals on Feb. 3. There are currently two submitted, one on congressional districts submitted by Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder and one on the Public Service Commission districts submitted by Rep. John Stefanski.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.