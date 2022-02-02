Rice’s six-goal performance sends Tioga to the second round of the playoffs

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Lady Indians picked up its first playoff win in school history beating Archbishop Chapelle at home 8-0.

The Lady Indians were led by former ACA Athlete of the Week Hannah Rice, who scored not one, not two, but six goals in the game to give her team the win.

Carla Cruz also added two goals for the game for Tioga.

The Lady Indians will have a few days of rest before taking on seventh seed Teurling Catholic on the road. That game will be played on Thursday. The match will start at 6 p.m.

