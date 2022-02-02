Advertisement

Rice’s six-goal performance sends Tioga to the second round of the playoffs

High School Soccer
Dylan Domangue has the highlights from the soccer matchup between Archbishop Chapelle vs Tioga.
By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Lady Indians picked up its first playoff win in school history beating Archbishop Chapelle at home 8-0.

The Lady Indians were led by former ACA Athlete of the Week Hannah Rice, who scored not one, not two, but six goals in the game to give her team the win.

Carla Cruz also added two goals for the game for Tioga.

The Lady Indians will have a few days of rest before taking on seventh seed Teurling Catholic on the road. That game will be played on Thursday. The match will start at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Giles
Jury finds Kayla Giles guilty of both second-degree murder and obstruction of justice
Herb Bruce, General Manager of KALB-TV
Greetings from KALB’s General Manager
Demetria Burns
APD MISSING PERSON: Have you seen Demetria Burns?
Jobe Cross
Hornbeck man arrested for threatening employees at local business
Ryeleigh Broussard
APD asking for assistance in finding missing teen

Latest News

DeRiddder girls' soccer celebrating after a goal against Leesville.
Leesville Girls’ Soccer drops heartbreaker to rival DeRidder in playoffs
High School Soccer: Leesville vs DeRidder
Taj Jackson (20) celebrating a goal in the playoffs against Lutcher.
Leesville shuts out Lutcher to advance to second round
High School Soccer: Leesville vs Lutcher