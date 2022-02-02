Advertisement

Unrestrained Bunkie man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

A man from Bunkie was killed in an Avoyelles Parish crash.
By LSP and KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man from Bunkie was killed in a crash on February 1 around 6:45 p.m. in Avoyelles Parish.

Isaac Matthews, 78, was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 north on Hwy 29, when he traveled off the road and struck a culvert. Matthews was not wearing a seatbelt. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation. Routine toxicology tests are pending.

