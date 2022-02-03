APD seeking help locating theft suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a theft that happened on Tuesday.

Trimia Brevelle is wanted in connection with a charge of theft of less than $1,000.

If anyone knows the location of this suspect or has any information that would help solve any other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or contact APD at (318) 441-5099.

