Cenla first round soccer playoff results
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - After the first round of the playoffs, six Cenla schools remain in the hunt for a state championship.
Below is a list of all the results from the first round. Click the hyperlinks to see the results from the full bracket.
Division I:
- BOYS
- (16) Lafayette 6, (17) Pineville 0
- (4) Alexandria 6, (29) Fontainebleau 1
- GIRLS
- (14) Southside 2, (19) Alexandria 1
- (6) St. Scholastica 8, (27) Pineville 0
DIVISION II:
- GIRLS
- (10) Tioga 8, (23) Archbishop Chapelle 0
DIVISION III:
- BOYS
- (9) Leesville 2, (24) Lutcher 0
- GIRLS
- (12) DeRidder 1, (21) Leesville 0
- (15) E.D. White 4, (18) Grant 0
DIVISION IV:
- BOYS
- (12) Grace Christian 1, (21) St. Frederick 0
- (11) Menard 5, (22) Rapides 1
- (10) Isidore Newman 8, (23) Glenmora 0
- GIRLS
- (13) Covenant Christian 4, (20) Menard 3
- (10) Grace Christian 1, (23) Westminister Christian 0
