Cenla first round soccer playoff results

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - After the first round of the playoffs, six Cenla schools remain in the hunt for a state championship.

Below is a list of all the results from the first round. Click the hyperlinks to see the results from the full bracket.

Division I:

BOYS (16) Lafayette 6, (17) Pineville 0 (4) Alexandria 6, (29) Fontainebleau 1

GIRLS (14) Southside 2, (19) Alexandria 1 (6) St. Scholastica 8, (27) Pineville 0



DIVISION II:

GIRLS (10) Tioga 8, (23) Archbishop Chapelle 0



DIVISION III:

BOYS (9) Leesville 2, (24) Lutcher 0

GIRLS (12) DeRidder 1, (21) Leesville 0 (15) E.D. White 4, (18) Grant 0



DIVISION IV:

BOYS (12) Grace Christian 1, (21) St. Frederick 0 (11) Menard 5, (22) Rapides 1 (10) Isidore Newman 8, (23) Glenmora 0

GIRLS (13) Covenant Christian 4, (20) Menard 3 (10) Grace Christian 1, (23) Westminister Christian 0



