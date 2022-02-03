Advertisement

Cenla first round soccer playoff results

Source: KALB
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - After the first round of the playoffs, six Cenla schools remain in the hunt for a state championship.

Below is a list of all the results from the first round. Click the hyperlinks to see the results from the full bracket.

Division I:

  • BOYS
    • (16) Lafayette 6, (17) Pineville 0
    • (4) Alexandria 6, (29) Fontainebleau 1
  • GIRLS
    • (14) Southside 2, (19) Alexandria 1
    • (6) St. Scholastica 8, (27) Pineville 0

DIVISION II:

  • GIRLS
    • (10) Tioga 8, (23) Archbishop Chapelle 0

DIVISION III:

  • BOYS
    • (9) Leesville 2, (24) Lutcher 0
  • GIRLS
    • (12) DeRidder 1, (21) Leesville 0
    • (15) E.D. White 4, (18) Grant 0

DIVISION IV:

  • BOYS
    • (12) Grace Christian 1, (21) St. Frederick 0
    • (11) Menard 5, (22) Rapides 1
    • (10) Isidore Newman 8, (23) Glenmora 0
  • GIRLS
    • (13) Covenant Christian 4, (20) Menard 3
    • (10) Grace Christian 1, (23) Westminister Christian 0

