City of Shreveport purchases Millennium Studios

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Could we see more film and movie productions coming to Shreveport?

Mayor Adrian Perkins announced the City purchased Millennium Studios at a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 3, just after 2 p.m. He also said an animation and digital effects company will launch a new studio at the Millennium location.

The company will create original digital content for television and feature films. Perkins said this will help Shreveport’s economy.

“Economic development is our goal. We want to bring good jobs to the city that are going to pay people livable wages, and we know the movie industry allows us to do that. I referenced in our speech that our kids here that dream to be in the restaurant business, or dream to be in movies can so that right here in Shreveport,” said Perkins. “Today is a huge day for us and my team. We’re going to continue to work to provide those opportunities for our citizens.”

Perkins said the new development is expected to bring 200 jobs to Shreveport.

