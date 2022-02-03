Day 3 of Special Session: Senate Committee reviews congressional maps

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - It’s day three of the legislative special session on redistricting, which happens once every decade after the census is taken up, ensuring fair and equal districts around the state.

On the morning of February 3, 2022, the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee heard from Sen. Page Cortez again on his senate map proposal, which would maintain the 11 minority-majority senate districts currently in the state. That idea has become a point of controversy since the minority population grew significantly in the last decade. Advocates and lobbyists said there should be 13 of those districts. Sen. Ed Price’s bill accounts for 13 districts.

The committee deferred any decision on the bill until Feb. 7.

They also began hearing proposals on congressional district maps. The first of these was offered up by District. 29 Sen. Jay Luneau.

His bill remaps District 5 into a “Z”-shape, running along the border of the state, as well as adding another minority-majority district. He reiterated Sen. Price’s sentiments that the creation of an additional district would mean giving minority populations the opportunity to vote in candidates of their choice. However, he also pointed out that he serves a minority-majority district, yet he is not a minority, meaning that just because the district might have that distinction, does not mean that voters will automatically vote in minorities.

Luneau said that his map would place seven of the parishes he represents wholely into one district for the first time in a long time, which would be in District 4.

Committee Chair Sen. Sharon Hewitt criticized the map for splitting areas of interest and not being compact enough.

“It’s not perfect,” responded Luneau. “I don’t think there is a perfect one quite frankly. But I can tell you this: having lived in an area that has been divided for a long time and various parishes that I represent being divided, half of them and one in another, it creates issues, it does. I’m not going to deny that, but the fact of the matter is sometimes it creates opportunities for them as well. And what I wanted to do is, I wanted to make sure that we demonstrate and that we adopt a plan that will represent the population as we know it exists in the state of Louisiana.”

The House and Governmental Affairs Committee has pushed back the first day of reviewing bills again, moving their scheduled meeting to Monday, Feb. 7. They must address five redistricting efforts this session, but, so far, they have only filed three bills.

