Fire Marshals investigating string of fires in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has confirmed there were six structure fires in the Wardville area of Pineville late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

Four vacant houses and two sheds caught fire. The first house fire started around 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 2. on Sycamore Street. The next fire was on Hickory Street around 12:15 a.m. Feb. 3. The third was a shed fire on Radio Road around 3:45 a.m. Then there were two structure fires, both a house and a shed on Bayou Maria Road at 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Lastly, a home on Westbrook Street at 8 a.m.

The Pineville, Ball, Holiday Village and Ruby Kolin fire departments all worked to extinguish the fires.

Fire Marshals have reported that four firefighters were injured during the fires. One sustained a back injury and three were injured by electric shock. All four firefighters were treated at a local hospital and released shortly after.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation.

“In this instance, this is definitely not a cut and dry type of scenario relative to determining the causes, so we’re not ruling anything out, especially suspicious fires, accidental fires, you name it,” said Ashley Rodrigue, the State Fire Marshal’s Office Public Affairs Director. “We’re still very much moving forward and have a lot left on the table.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office by calling 1-844-954-1221 or leave an anonymous tip by clicking HERE.

