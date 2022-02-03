Four goal second half boosts ASH to second round of playoffs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The four-seed ASH Trojans scored four goals in the second half to eliminate Fontainebleau in the first round of the playoffs 6-1 on February 2, 2022.

The Trojans are the highest-seeded team left in Cenla. They will host the 13 seed Captain Shreve Gators in the second round. The match will be Saturday, February 5 at 6 p.m.

