High school soccer playoffs: second round matchups

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Six high school teams from Central Louisiana have advanced to the second round of the high school soccer playoffs.

The only local team that will host in the second round is the ASH Trojans. Grace Christian has both the boys’ and girls’ teams still fighting for a state championship. The second round takes place from February 3-6.

Below is a list of the matchups and match times. Click the link to see the full bracket.

DIVISION I:

BOYS

(13) Captain Shreve @ (4) ASH -- 2/5; 6:00 p.m. at ASH

DIVISION II:

GIRLS

(10) Tioga @ (7) Teurlings Catholic -- 2/3; 6:00 p.m. at Teurlings Catholic

DIVISION III:

BOYS

(9) Leesville @ (8) St. Michael the Archangel -- 2/5; 2:30 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel

DIVISION IV:

BOYS

(12) Grace Christian @ (5) Ascension Episcopal -- 2/4; 6:30 p.m. at Ascension Episcopal

(11) Menard @ (6) Ouachita Christian -- 2/5; 3:00 p.m. at Ouachita Christian

GIRLS

(10) Grace Christian @ (7) Academy of Sacred Heart New Orleans -- 2/5; 4:00 p.m. at Pan Am Stadium

