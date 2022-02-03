High school soccer playoffs: second round matchups
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Six high school teams from Central Louisiana have advanced to the second round of the high school soccer playoffs.
The only local team that will host in the second round is the ASH Trojans. Grace Christian has both the boys’ and girls’ teams still fighting for a state championship. The second round takes place from February 3-6.
Below is a list of the matchups and match times. Click the link to see the full bracket.
DIVISION I:
(13) Captain Shreve @ (4) ASH -- 2/5; 6:00 p.m. at ASH
DIVISION II:
(10) Tioga @ (7) Teurlings Catholic -- 2/3; 6:00 p.m. at Teurlings Catholic
DIVISION III:
(9) Leesville @ (8) St. Michael the Archangel -- 2/5; 2:30 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel
DIVISION IV:
(12) Grace Christian @ (5) Ascension Episcopal -- 2/4; 6:30 p.m. at Ascension Episcopal
(11) Menard @ (6) Ouachita Christian -- 2/5; 3:00 p.m. at Ouachita Christian
(10) Grace Christian @ (7) Academy of Sacred Heart New Orleans -- 2/5; 4:00 p.m. at Pan Am Stadium
