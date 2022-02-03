KALB Exclusive: Luke Mixon, Bunkie-native, running for U.S. Senate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Luke Mixon, a Bunkie-native, is looking to take on incumbent Sen. John Kennedy in the race for an available U.S. Senate seat on Nov. 8.

Mixon is running as a moderate Democrat, who compares many of his qualities to those of Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is now on his second term in the state’s governorship.

“You know it’s also been proven that moderate Democrats can win in this state. We’ve seen that through Governor John Bel Edwards,” explained Mixon in an exclusive interview with News Channel 5. “We have very similar views, and it’s probably because we have very similar backgrounds. We both grew up in small-town Louisiana. We both went to military academies, him to West Point, myself to the Naval Academy. And as much as it pains me to compliment a West Point graduate, he has led responsibly. And he’s been responsible, always putting the people of Louisiana over politics. And the people of Louisiana have rewarded him for that. They rewarded him twice, in 2015 and 2019. And I believe we can duplicate his success because I also will put people over politics and put my country above all else.”

Mixon, a first-time political candidate, has been very critical of Sen. Kennedy, describing him as a senator full of soundbites, who is more interested in his party and re-election than in serving his country and constituents of Louisiana.

“People feel that their representatives in D.C. are failing them because their representatives in Washington, D.C. are failing them, and they are not looking out for their constituents,” said Mixon.

Mixon explained the three goals he wants to address if elected Senator, including affordable daycare, combatting rising crime by providing more funding for police resources and bringing more jobs into the state to “keep our best and brightest right here at home.”

He said that duty, honor and loyalty, values instilled in him while serving in the military, should be universal, but those are not values Americans are seeing in leaders in Washington, D.C.

“We’re seeing people who are leading instead with fear, division and hate. And they don’t represent our nation well, they don’t represent our state well,” said Mixon. “You know we have to remember, we’re all on the same team. We’re all Americans here. And I think the values, not I think, I know the values instilled in me will make me a quality representative for Louisiana.”

The newcomer is the son of a sugarcane farmer and grandson of a WWII veteran. Mixon attended the U.S. Naval Academy, became a fighter pilot and attended the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, otherwise known as TOPGUN. He graduated from the Naval Academy 109 days before Sept. 11, 2001, which he says defined his career. He finished his active duty career as commanding officer of the Navy’s F-18 reserve squadron in New Orleans.

He now lives with his family in Baton Rouge, with frequent visits to his roots in Avoyelles Parish.

Watch the full interview above for Mixon’s take on everything from rising tensions in the East, vaccine mandates, and funding police departments nationwide.

