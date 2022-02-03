Louisiana Civil Rights Trail honors the 761st Tank Battalion at Camp Beauregard

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On February 2, 2022, Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser unveiled the newest marker to the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail in front of the Louisiana Maneuvers and Military Museum at Camp Beauregard.

The marker honors the Black men of the 761st Tank Battalion that was created at Camp Claiborne in 1942 during the Louisiana Maneuvers. The Battalion was an experimental unit and fought in WW2 from 1944 to the end of the war in 1945.

The 761st Tank Battalion fought alongside eight infantry divisions and was a part of General Patton’s Third Army. During combat, the Battalion fought so well it was nicknamed “Patton’s Panthers,” as the unit had chosen a black panther for its insignia.

“We honor our veterans and our military and surely they should be honored too,” said Lt. Gov. Nungesser. “To be able to highlight that and talk about it today, and talk about that rich history, and honor those men, and to put that marker here is just another opportunity to highlight those heroes around Louisiana.”

At the time Patton’s Panthers were in combat, the military was still largely segregated. The sacrifices made by Patton’s Panthers in part led to the desegregation of the U.S. Army in 1948 when President Harry S. Truman signed Executive Order 9981.

“Unveiling this marker means a lot to us because I saw some of the struggles and came through a lot of the struggles that our African American soldiers came through,” said Charlie Marbs, a veteran of the Vietnam War. “I see some of the improvement that has been made by our government and our service.”

Over 75,000 Black soldiers maneuvered in Central Louisiana. Now, their sacrifices will forever be remembered along with the 761st Tank Battalion at Camp Beauregard.

The marker was the sixth installment in the Louisiana Civil Rights trail. The trail aims to honor important moments in Louisiana’s civil rights movement and to drive tourism in the state.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.