Advertisement

National Signing Day 2022: Cenla athletes sign national letters of intent

ASH players signing their letters of intent on February 2, 2022.
ASH players signing their letters of intent on February 2, 2022.(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - National Signing Day is here, and high school athletes across Cenla signed their national letters of intent to play ball on the next level. Locally, several schools held signing day ceremonies with a few others expected to come in the next coming days.

Here’s a list of the local commitments:

  • Conner Agosto, Grant – Louisiana Christian
  • Donavan Gray, Grant – Louisiana Christian
  • Mark McCoy, Grant – Louisiana Christian
  • Mason Scroggs – Presentation College
  • Greg Knox III, Peabody – McNeese State
  • London Williams, Many – Northwestern State
  • Jakorey Jones, Many – McNeese State
  • Kaden Moreau, Pineville – UL-Lafayette
  • TJ Johnson, ASH – Northwestern State
  • Terrell Blake, ASH - Arkansas Tech
  • Jermaine Minor, ASH, - Arkansas Tech
  • John Goodman, ASH – ULM
  • J’mari Monette, ASH – Indiana
  • Jarvis Newton, ASH – McNeese State
Grant Parish Signees
Grant Parish Signees(Credit: KALB)
London Williams signs with Northwestern State.
London Williams signs with Northwestern State.(Source: Jess Curtis)
Jakorey Jones signs with McNeese State
Jakorey Jones signs with McNeese State(Source: Jess Curtis)
Kaden Moreau signs with UL-Lafayette
Kaden Moreau signs with UL-Lafayette(Credit: KALB)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Damian Declouet, Jr.
Alexandria nurse practitioner arrested for human trafficking, narcotics
Nicholas Trevor Ford
Deville man accused of criminal sexual conduct with juvenile
.
Cabrini shares statement after threat directed at local hospitals
Jobe Cross
Hornbeck man arrested for threatening employees at local business
Crystal Scott
Preliminary autopsy results on Crystal Scott show no signs of trauma, Fentanyl in her system

Latest News

Brad Laird and the Demons added eight players to their signing class Wednesday.
NSU football adds 8 on National Signing Day
DeRiddder girls' soccer celebrating after a goal against Leesville.
Leesville Girls’ Soccer drops heartbreaker to rival DeRidder in playoffs
High School Soccer: Leesville vs DeRidder
Taj Jackson (20) celebrating a goal in the playoffs against Lutcher.
Leesville shuts out Lutcher to advance to second round