National Signing Day 2022: Cenla athletes sign national letters of intent

(KALB) - National Signing Day is here, and high school athletes across Cenla signed their national letters of intent to play ball on the next level. Locally, several schools held signing day ceremonies with a few others expected to come in the next coming days.

Here’s a list of the local commitments:

Conner Agosto, Grant – Louisiana Christian

Donavan Gray, Grant – Louisiana Christian

Mark McCoy, Grant – Louisiana Christian

Mason Scroggs – Presentation College

Greg Knox III, Peabody – McNeese State

London Williams, Many – Northwestern State

Jakorey Jones, Many – McNeese State

Kaden Moreau, Pineville – UL-Lafayette

TJ Johnson, ASH – Northwestern State

Terrell Blake, ASH - Arkansas Tech

Jermaine Minor, ASH, - Arkansas Tech

John Goodman, ASH – ULM

J’mari Monette, ASH – Indiana

Jarvis Newton, ASH – McNeese State

Grant Parish Signees (Credit: KALB)

London Williams signs with Northwestern State. (Source: Jess Curtis)

Jakorey Jones signs with McNeese State (Source: Jess Curtis)

Kaden Moreau signs with UL-Lafayette (Credit: KALB)

