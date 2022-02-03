National Signing Day 2022: Cenla athletes sign national letters of intent
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(KALB) - National Signing Day is here, and high school athletes across Cenla signed their national letters of intent to play ball on the next level. Locally, several schools held signing day ceremonies with a few others expected to come in the next coming days.
Here’s a list of the local commitments:
- Conner Agosto, Grant – Louisiana Christian
- Donavan Gray, Grant – Louisiana Christian
- Mark McCoy, Grant – Louisiana Christian
- Mason Scroggs – Presentation College
- Greg Knox III, Peabody – McNeese State
- London Williams, Many – Northwestern State
- Jakorey Jones, Many – McNeese State
- Kaden Moreau, Pineville – UL-Lafayette
- TJ Johnson, ASH – Northwestern State
- Terrell Blake, ASH - Arkansas Tech
- Jermaine Minor, ASH, - Arkansas Tech
- John Goodman, ASH – ULM
- J’mari Monette, ASH – Indiana
- Jarvis Newton, ASH – McNeese State
