NPSO: Body recovered from Payne subdivision oxidation pond

The body of a man was recovered from this pond in the Payne subdivision.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - According to the Natchitoches Parish Sherrif’s Office, the body of an unidentified man was recovered from an oxidation pond near the Payne subdivision in Natchitoches on Wednesday night.

This case is being investigated as a homicide.

NPSO, NPD and the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office were working on an investigation that led to information about the body in the pond. Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities arrived at the pond with boats and lights. The body was recovered soon after.

The body has been transported to Shreveport for an autopsy to determine positive identification, and the manner and cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details have been released at this time. We will provide more information as it becomes available to the public.

