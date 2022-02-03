Ross the Boss honored in Lafayette, but Rebels fall 6-0 in first round

LAFAYETTE, La. (KALB) - Pineville couldn’t get much going offensively against the Lafayette Lions, getting shutout six to zero.

The Rebels had a few good shots at the goal, but none of them would get through the net.

The Lions scored three goals in the first half and added another three in the second, with Haziel scoring two of them.

Lafayette has an award named after former soccer play Ross Barron, and he was honored before the game with the coin toss and walking out with the team.

Lafayette advanced to the next round, heading to Baton Rouge to play number one Catholic.

