Tioga’s Edwards commits to Co-Lin Community College

BALL, La. (KALB) - Tioga’s defensive lineman Amery Edwards put pen to paper to officially announce that he is committing to Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi.

Edwards joins many other athletes from around Cenla to sign their letters of intent this week.

The senior said he hopes this opportunity will help open more doors for him over the next few years in his football career.

“I passed up on some D-1 offers, but I saw what Joe Burrow posted on Instagram that it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish,” said Edwards. “That inspired me that if I go to JUCO, the other schools I’m interested in will look at me.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.