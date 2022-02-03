United Way of Central Louisiana announces Building Stronger Families program

The following information has been provided by the United Way of Central Louisiana:

The United Way of Central Louisiana, in partnership with the Alexandria Housing Authority, is excited to announce Building Stronger Families—a new community initiative to improve economic mobility in Central Louisiana.

The program officially begins Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Charles Hayward Activity Center on 2586 Loblolly Lane at 6:00 p.m. with one of two orientation events.

Building Stronger Families is an interactive program featuring 14 skill building sessions, a financial incentive for attendees and a dollar-for-dollar savings account match.

“In order to build and create strong neighborhoods in our community, we must invest in building stronger families. From now until August, every two weeks, attendants will learn valuable skills to give them and their families a hand-up,” said Michele Purl, president and CEO at United Way of Central Louisiana. “We also have youth sessions incorporated into this new curriculum. Our focus is assisting families in creating a solid foundation and structure for their families by accessing the income, education and health needs of our area.”

The six-month program will teach participants beneficial skills such as resume and interviewing techniques, understanding and managing credit, homeownership information and establishing and maintaining a budget.

“These are all skills necessary to enhance the quality of life—not just for each family but for our entire community. Building Stronger Families exists to give families the tools to be successful and engaged members of our society,” explained Stephan Fontenot, Executive Director of the Alexandria Housing Authority. “In addition to providing safe and affordable housing, the Alexandria Housing Authority is also committed to offering enrichment and educational opportunities for all residents.”

Registration for the program is open now, but it is limited to the first 50 people who sign up. The two orientation sessions will be on Feb. 3 and Feb. 12 at the Charles Hayward Activity Center. The first skill building session will be “Setting Priorities—Goals/Procrastination” on Feb. 17.

To register to attend, click here.

