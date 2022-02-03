Advertisement

Woman accused of pulling gun on clerk over mask argument

By KIRO Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Wash. (KIRO) - A Washington state woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly pulled a gun on a convenience store worker who threw her out of the store for refusing to wear a face mask.

Surveillance video from Jan. 27 shows 33-year-old Angela Nommensen enter an ampm convenience store in Bellevue, Washington, asking for a printed receipt. Court documents say the clerk asked her to put on a mask, per the current mandate in King County.

Nommensen refused, so the clerk asked her to leave. After several minutes and repeated requests to leave the store, the clerk physically escorted Nommensen out by grabbing the shoulder of her coat and pushing her out the door.

Bellevue Police say the employee had every right to do that.

“The officers, obviously, in their investigation looked into that to make sure there was no assault that occurred or anything. They didn’t find that there was any inappropriate or unnecessary amount of force used by him. Which he is allowed to do. It’s private property,” said Police Capt. Darryl McKinney.

Video taken outside shows Nommensen hitting the employee as he tries to get back inside. Once he’s through the door, she pulls out a gun.

Court documents say the employee told police he thought Nommensen was going to shoot him and feared he was about to die.

“For a brief second on the video, you can see it was pointed in the store,” McKinney said. “Especially at that close of range, that’s pretty scary.”

Nommensen was charged Tuesday with felony harassment.

Documents say she was the one who called 911, telling police she was in fear for her life, but McKinney says the video shows otherwise.

“By the time she had pulled the gun out, from what I saw in the video, he had already gone back in the store. She was not in danger that I could tell at that point,” McKinney said.

While police say the clerk was not in the wrong, they add it is safer to call them than handle a similar situation yourself.

Nommensen is due to be arraigned Feb. 15.

