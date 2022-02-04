Advertisement

Alabama police searching for allegedly abducted 12-year-old

By WTVY Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - The Enterprise Police Department is investigating the alleged abduction of a 12-year-old.

Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc, 12, of Enterprise, Alabama, was last seen Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. on Anthony Circle in Enterprise, Alabama.

Eidy was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. She is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Eidy may be traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia. Eidy may currently be traveling in Georgia at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Eidy, immediately contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

