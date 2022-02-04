Arch Manning, Newman to travel to Many in Week 4

MANY, La. (KALB) - Is it time for high school football yet?

The stars will be out in Week 4 of the 2022 high school football season when Arch Manning and Newman High School will travel to Many to take on Tackett Curtis and the Tigers.

Many’s Head Coach broke the news on Twitter:

Great news today! We found a Week 4 football game! I Appreciate Coach Stewart for helping make it happen.



Sept. 23rd Newman @ Many #IronSharpensIron #ManyMade🏆 pic.twitter.com/21VVLG4dUd — Jess Curtis (@coach_jcurtis) February 4, 2022

According to 24/7 Sports, Manning and Curtis are two of the five top recruits in Louisiana in the Class of 2023. Manning is listed as a five-star quarterback. Curtis is currently a four-star linebacker.

The game will take place on September 23 at Many.

