Arch Manning, Newman to travel to Many in Week 4

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANY, La. (KALB) - Is it time for high school football yet?

The stars will be out in Week 4 of the 2022 high school football season when Arch Manning and Newman High School will travel to Many to take on Tackett Curtis and the Tigers.

Many’s Head Coach broke the news on Twitter:

According to 24/7 Sports, Manning and Curtis are two of the five top recruits in Louisiana in the Class of 2023. Manning is listed as a five-star quarterback. Curtis is currently a four-star linebacker.

The game will take place on September 23 at Many.

